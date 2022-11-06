Twitter layoffs | Co-founder Jack Dorsey apologises: ‘I own the responsibility’

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey on Saturday apologized to company staff for growing the social media giant "too quickly" a day after roughly half of the company's 7,500 employees were fired by new owner Elon Musk.
"I realize many are angry with me," wrote Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006 and stepped down as CEO last year.
"I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," he said on Twitter.
Many Twitter employees had been waiting for their former boss, a charismatic and influential figure in Silicon Valley, to react after Musk, the world's richest man, took control of the platform a week ago in a contentious deal.
Dorsey had endorsed the takeover by Musk, calling it "the right path" in a Twitter post in April.
"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient," Dorsey wrote Saturday. "They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment."
Dorsey left the Twitter board of directors earlier this spring, but remains an indirect shareholder in the company.
Musk completed his mammoth $44 billion acquisition late last week and quickly set about dissolving its board and firing its chief executive and top managers.