This US library will now allow people to read banned books. Harry Potter is on the list

The Harry Potter books were banned in the Nashville Public Library.

Nashville Public Library is responding to library scrutiny in Tennessee with a goal to distribute 5,000 I read banned books library cards this month.

I want Nashvillians to know: Nashville Public Library will always respect your Freedom to Read to independently determine what you read, and dont read, and to exercise your role in determining what your children read, library Director Kent Oliver said in a news release.

The library lists some books that have been banned or challenged for potential banning across the country. The list includes the seven books in the Harry Potter series and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Book banning put Tennessee in the national spotlight recently after a rural school board in McMinn County voted unanimously to remove Maus, a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from the districts curriculum. Meanwhile, in Williamson County, an affluent region just south of Nashville, school board members agreed to remove Walk Two Moons a book that depicts an American Indian girls search for her mother after parents complained about it.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said this week he plans to sign a bill that would would let a politically appointed panel remove books from public school libraries statewide through a new veto power over local school board decisions.

The Nashville library card is free. The campaign ends May 26.





