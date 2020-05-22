Strawberry Moon Eclipse: Second lunar eclipse of 2020 to occur on June 5

The second penumbral lunar eclipse is expected to occur on the intervening nights of June 5 and June 6. This one is popularly called the 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse'.

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the shadow of Earth falls on the Moon.

A penumbral lunar eclipse when the penumbra (a diffused shadow) as opposed to the umbra (a total shadow) of Earth's shadow falls on the moon, giving it a reddish-crimson tinge.

During ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’, 57 percent of the Moon is expected to pass into Earth’s penumbra.

As per timeanddate.com, the 'Strawberry Lunar Eclipse' will start at 11:15 pm IST on June 5 and reach the maximum eclipse at 12:54 am on June 6. It will end at 2:34 am on June 6, 2020.

It will be visible in India along with much of Asia, much of Europe, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

The year 2020 has been listed to witness four lunar eclipses.



