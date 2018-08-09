Sikkim to decriminalize drug use: Pawan Chamling

The laws to punish drug peddlers will be made more severe and stringent but drug consumption will not be treated as an offence but rather an illness.
Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling has said his government will make changes in the existing laws to decriminalize the use of contraband substances and instead treat it as a disease, an official release said.
"The laws to punish drug peddlers will be made more severe and stringent but drug consumption will not be treated as an offence but rather an illness which needs treatment or therapy," Chamling said while addressing the Tendong Lho Rum Faat celebration near Ranipool yesterday.
The chief minister urged the people to be aware of the drug menace and encourage those especially the youth who fall into substance abuse to come forward to seek treatment, it said.