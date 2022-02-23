English
    SC refuses to entertain plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10, 12

    A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar observed that such petition creates false hope and confusion all over.

    PTI
    February 23, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

    The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of offline board examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be conducted by the CBSE and several other boards this year.

    This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing, said the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar.

    Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs, the bench observed.

    The plea had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, to devise alternate modes of assessment.

    The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for class 10 and class 12 from April 26.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #education #exams #India #Supreme Court
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 02:33 pm

