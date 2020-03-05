App
Current Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC refuses Delhi violence victim to intervene in hate speech case of activist Harsh Mander

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before a bench headed by CJI Bobde and said that the riot victim wanted to intervene in the Harsh Mander case, which is scheduled to be heard on March 6.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on March 5 refused to allow a victim of the recent Delhi violence intervene in a matter in which the Centre has raised the issue of alleged hate speech by activist Harsh Mander during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and said the riot victim wanted to intervene in the Harsh Mander case, which is scheduled to be heard on March 6.

"We will not allow you to intervene," the CJI told Gonsalves.

Close

Gonsalves said he had seen the video of the alleged speech by Mander and wanted to place it on record.

"We had asked the solicitor general to put it (video of alleged hate speech by Mander) on record. We don't need you in that proceeding," the CJI said.

When Gonsalves said he had appeared for Mander before the high court in the Delhi violence matter, the bench said, "You can appear for him here also."

The Delhi Police had March 4 filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against Mander and sought initiation of contempt proceedings against him for alleged "derogatory remarks" making insinuations against the apex court and its judges.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 11:45 am

tags #CCA #Colin Gonsalves #Delhi violence #Harsh Mander #Supreme Court

