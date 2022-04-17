English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Russian artist faces 10 years' jail for swapping grocery store price tags with info on Mariupol attacks

    Sasha Skochilenko had reportedly replaced a price tag with a sign that provided information about the Mariupol art school bombing on March 20, 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
    Sasha Skochilenko had reportedly replaced a price tag with a sign that provided information about the Mariupol art school bombing on March 20, 2022. (Image credit: @sovietvisuals/Twitter)

    Sasha Skochilenko had reportedly replaced a price tag with a sign that provided information about the Mariupol art school bombing on March 20, 2022. (Image credit: @sovietvisuals/Twitter)


    Sasha Skochilenko, a Russian artist is facing 10 years in jail for replacing supermarket price labels with information on Russian attacks on civilians in Mariupol, Ukraine. She has been accused of spreading ‘false information’.

    Skochilenko doesn’t deny leaving the tags, but insists it’s all true,  The Guardian reported.

    She was detained on April 11 and a St Petersburg court confined her to pre-trial detention until June, human rights charity Amnesty International said.

    Sasha Skochilenko was charged under new laws banning "fake news" which criminalises Russians who disseminate "false information" about Russia's military institutions.

    The laws also require Russians describe the invasion of Ukraine as a "special military operation."

    Meanwhile, there have also been concerns regarding Skochilenko's health during her time in prison as she apparently suffers from celiac disease which is an immune reaction to eating gluten found in wheat, barley and rye.

    Investigators have accused Skochilenko of being motivated by "political hatred for Russia," which could mean 10 years in jail and a fine of 3 million Russia Rubles ($36,000) if she is found guilty, The Guardian reported.

    She is accused of "putting fragments of paper in place of price tags, containing knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces" in a Perekryostok supermarket on March 31. The incident was reported to the police by a customer, Skochilenko's lawyer said in court.

    Skochilenko had reportedly replaced a price tag with a sign that provided information about the Mariupol art school bombing on March 20, 2022.

    Ukrainian said Russian troops had bombed the school which was being used by hundreds of civilians as a shelter. While Russia confirmed there was a "humanitarian catastrophe" there, but it blamed "Ukrainian nationalists" for it.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Mariupol #Russia #Russian invasion #Sasha Skochilenko #Ukraine
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 12:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.