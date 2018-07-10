App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reports of Chinese woman going missing after she defaced President Xi Jinping's poster

Dong Yaoqiong live tweeted a video splashing ink on the Chinese President’s poster as protest against the Chinese Government's "mind control persecution".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese citizens in Shanghai are protesting the disappearance of a young woman named Dong Yaoqiong who live-tweeted a video of her splashing ink on the poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping by defacing more pictures the Chinese premier's pictures.

The ink-covered pictures of Jinping have been making rounds all over the social media, under the hashtag "InkSplash" after the missing woman showed the world what she did to poster.

As per a report by ABC News, Dong Yaoqiong said that her action was her protest against the Chinese Government's "mind control persecution".

She tweeted, "I oppose Xi Jinping and his authoritarian dictatorship". To express her denouncement for the Communist Party, she splashed ink onto a poster of Jinping later adding, "Friends, I have splashed ink on his photo. Let's see how he's gonna deal with me."

Later on the same day, she posted an image of what looks like police officers being seen through an apartment door peep-hole.

The caption for the picture and video read, “Right now there are a group of people wearing uniforms outside my door. I'll go out after I change my clothes. I did not commit a crime. The people and groups that hurt me are the ones who are guilty."

Her disappearance has sparked a movement with the video being recirculated on social media multiple times.

Hua Yong, a prominent Chinese artist reposted the video, and also expressed his concerns on Twitter for the safety of Yaoqiong. He tweeted – “This live video has been circulating in the country, I would like to know her name, ask Shanghai friends to inquire more about her current situation, please everyone attention, do not let her disappear silently, defend the Constitution, free speech!"

Meanwhile, another Twitter user with handle Communication Centre of Appealing claimed via a tweet that "Miss Dong was taken to Beijing by the officers from Domestic Security Department (DSD) and has been questioned for three days."

However, this is yet to be verified for authenticity of information.

Chinese protesters Xi Jinping public pictures continue to be defaced till the Chinese government offers clarity on the situation of Yaoqiong’s disappearance.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 03:51 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #Trending News #World News #Xi Jinping

