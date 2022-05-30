Punjab govt will leave no stone unturned to bring culprits to justice: CM Bhagwant Mann on Sidhu Moosewala killing

Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was a household name in Punjab. (Image credit: Sidhu Moose Wala/Facebook)

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government will request the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the Sidhu Moosewala murder case probed by a sitting high court judge.

The government will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, said Mann.

His statement came after Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the murder.

In a statement here, Mann also expressed deep shock over the demise of Moosewala.

Punjab Government shall be requesting the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case inquired into by the sitting judge of the high court, he said.

The state government shall ensure full cooperation in this enquiry commission including that from any central agency like the NIA.

Mann further said he had already ordered an inquiry at the highest level into aspects of security reduction and fix responsibility.

The famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.





