Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA calls for Maharashtra bandh today to oppose CAA, NRC

The Vachit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, has called for a state-wide bandh on January 24 to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Earlier, Ambedkar had said the party has received support from 35 organisations, and will participate in the bandh on January 24 against the Centre’s ‘undemocratic style of work’.

While Congress and National Congress Party (NCP) haven’t officially put forward their stand on the protest, Ambedkar expects all political parties to follow suit and join the protest.

“We expect all political parties and organisations to support the bandh. The protest is against the undemocratic style of work of the Centre,” Ambedkar said.

Another reason for the peaceful protest is against BJP’s failure to tackle the ongoing economic crisis. “The bandh is against the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on every front: social, economic and employment. They are pushing RSS agenda and undermining the Constitution. It is against the larger welfare of citizens of India,” the VBA chief added.