    PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath

    PTI
    September 08, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST
    PM Modi inaugurates 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate. (Photo: ANI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday inaugurated the newly-christened Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate earlier known as Rajpath.

    According to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, the new stretch will be more pedestrian-friendly because of the new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km that have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.

    Four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross.

    According to an official, 74 historic light poles and all chain links have been restored, upgraded and reinstalled on the site and more than 900 new light poles have been added where necessary to ensure that the space is always safe for visitors.

    The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, which also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister’s residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.
