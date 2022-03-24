English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    NSE Colocation Case | Delhi court rejects Anand Subramanian's bail plea

    In relation to the same case, the former managing director of NSE, Chitra Ramakrishna, is under judicial custody after spending seven days in police remand

    Shruti Mahajan
    March 24, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

    A special CBI court in Delhi on March 24 dismissed Anand Subramanian's bail plea in the NSE Colocation scam case.

    Subramanian, the former Group Operating Officer and advisor to then MD of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), was the first person to be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to the case.

    After Subramanian was remanded to judicial custody by the special CBI court, he moved an application seeking bail. The order on his bail plea was reserved on March 11.

    He was arrested for allegedly playing a role in facilitating unfair access to colocation services to certain market players. The illegal access to such confidential information allegedly gave undue advantage to such players.

    Advocates representing Subramanian argued before the court that he was wrongly implicated in the case and that no clear case was made out against him in the First Information Report registered by the CBI.

    Close

    During the course of the hearing, the special CBI judge had rued over the magnitude of the case and had expressed concern over India's reputation.

    In relation to the same case, the former managing director of NSE, Chitra Ramakrishna, is under judicial custody after spending seven days in police remand. Ramakrishna will be produced before the special CBI court on  March 28 when her 14-day judicial custody comes to an end.
    Shruti Mahajan
    Tags: #Anand Subramanian #CBI #Chitra Ramakrishna #Colocation scam #Himalayan Yogi #National Stock Exchange #NSE
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 12:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.