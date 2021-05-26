MARKET NEWS

New IT regulations | Facebook, Twitter should follow rules in India as they do abroad: Sridhar Vembu

Zoho founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu launched a fiery attack on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube over their reluctance to comply with India's new information technology rules, asserting that they have to operate according to the laws of the land and stop dictating terms. Key excerpts from the interview: "These platforms are already doing censorship. Take the Covid issue when they censored all discussions related to its origins in the Wuhan lab. So for them to turn around and accuse the Indian government of something is just hypocritical" "If they want to operate in our country, they have to operate according to our laws. They don't get to make laws here" "Sovereignty matters. India has to determine what is appropriate for our standards, our values, all of that. And we don't want a Facebook or Twitter dictating terms to us”

