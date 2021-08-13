MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Experts are discussing circular economy for a sustainable future at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’- Karnataka Roundtable
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Man arrested from Saharanpur for hacking into ECI website, creating fake IDs

Vipul Saini, who has a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree, was arrested on Thursday from Nakur town's Maccharhedi village in Saharanpur district.

PTI
August 13, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Uttar Police police has arrested a 24-year-old man here for allegedly hacking into the Election Commission of India (ECI) website and creating hundreds of fake voter IDs, officials said Friday.

Vipul Saini, who has a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree, was arrested on Thursday from Nakur town's Maccharhedi village in Saharanpur district.

During initial investigation, police found that Saini worked at the behest of a person named Armaan Malik from Madhya Pradesh, and created over 10,000 fake voter IDs over three months.

Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police S Channappa told PTI that Saini was paid Rs 100-200 per ID and when his bank account was examined after the arrest, the police found Rs 60 lakh deposited in it.

The account was immediately freezed.

Close

Police are investigating the source of the money and trying to find more details about Malik, who, Saini said, used to send him details of the day's work.

Police has seized two computers from Saini's home.

Police also said authorities in Delhi will now seek court's permission to take him to the national capital for further probe.

It will also be probed if he is linked to anti-national or terrorist forces, they said.

According to police, Saini completed his BCA from Gangoh village in Saharanpur district. His father is a farmer.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Election Commission of India #India #Saharanpur #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Aug 13, 2021 03:41 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.