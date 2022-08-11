Watch: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's football dribble at Mohun Bagan event

(Image credit: @AITCofficial/Twitter)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee put her football skills on display while inaugurating a new tent at the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club in Kolkata on August 10.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson was seen dribbling a football at the event. She said that she played football "100 times a day" and it kept her fit, Sangbad Pratidin newspaper reported.

Mohun Bagan, where Banerjee inaugurated the new structure, is a multi-sport club. But since the club's inception, football has been its primary sport.

Set up on August 15, 1889, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club is one of the oldest clubs in India as well as Asia.

In 1911, it became first team to win the IFA Shield -- a competition organised by the Indian Football Association.

"Mohun Bagan football team has won National League/I-League five times and Federation Cup a record fourteen times," the football club's official website says. "The club also has a rich history in other sports like cricket and hockey."

Mohun Bagan and its arch-rival East Bengal are two iconic clubs of Kolkata, credited with adding fanfare to India's domestic football scene.

The West Bengal government plans to ramp up the construction of stadiums and organise tournaments across the state to encourage young people to participate in sports.

In 2021, it had launched the "Khela Hobe" (Game on) programme to promote sports. "Khela Hobe" was a also a political slogan widely used in the campaign for the West Bengal Assembly polls in 2021.