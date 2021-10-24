MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Kolkata Metro bids adieu to non-AC rakes

The Kolkata Metro, which started operations on this day in 1984, organised an exhibition 'Down the Memory Lane' at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station to mark the departure of the non-AC rakes.

PTI
October 24, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Metro Railway, Kolkata, on Sunday formally bade farewell to non-AC rakes, some of which have been in service since its inception as the country’s first underground railway in 1984.

The Kolkata Metro, which started operations on this day in 1984, organised an exhibition 'Down the Memory Lane' at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station to mark the departure of the non-AC rakes.

"As part of the farewell, we have organised a photo exhibition that will depict the past, present and future of Metro Railway,” General Manager Manoj Joshi told reporters.

He said it is an opportunity to relive the moments that the city has shared with the Metro Railway, which have become an integral part of people’s lives.

"Several expansion works are underway, and in two to three years, new corridors will start functioning,” Joshi said.

Close

The last non-AC Metro rake was ceremonially sent off to Noapara carshed from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station by Joshi.

The Metro Railway, Kolkata, which started services 37 years ago between Esplanade and Bhowanipore (at present Netaji Bhavan station), a distance of 3.40 km, now covers 31.3 km.

Construction work is underway in the New Garia-Airport, Joka-BBD Bag routes apart from the East West Metro, a part of which is already operational.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kolkata Metro
first published: Oct 24, 2021 06:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.