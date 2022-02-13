English
    Current Affairs

    Karnataka Hijab Row: Section 144 imposed around schools in Udupi

    The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening on February 14.

    PTI
    February 13, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
    Hijab row: Protests intensified in Karnataka over the ban on the use of hijab in classrooms.

    The Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from Monday till February 19.

    The move comes as part of a precautionary measure as the schools are reopening on February 14 after the holiday declared by the state government in view of the hijab-saffron shawl controversy. The order will be in effect from 6 AM on February 14 to 6 PM on February 19.

    The order has been clamped following a request by the district superintendent of police to deputy commissioner M Kurma Rao for imposing Section 144 within a 200-metre radius around all the high schools. As per the order, assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #hijab #Karnataka #Section 144 #Udupi
    first published: Feb 13, 2022 12:30 pm
