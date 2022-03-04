English
    On TIME magazine’s first-ever ‘Women of the Year’ list, Amal Clooney, Afghan journalist

    International Women's Day: TIME magazine is honouring 12 women who have transcended communities, generations and borders "to fight for a more inclusive and equitable world".

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
    International Women's Day 2022: British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Afghan journalist Zahra Joya. (Image credit: AFP and Twitter)

    International Women’s Day 2022: British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Afghan journalist Zahra Joya. (Image credit: AFP and Twitter)


    TIME magazine on March 3 unveiled its first-ever “Women of the year” list, which includes British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, American singer Kacey Musgraves and Afghan journalist Zahra Joya.

    The list for 2022, which comprises 12 personalities in all, was released ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

    “Our 2022 Women of the Year list features 12 individuals who have reached across communities, generations, and borders to fight for a more inclusive and equitable world,” the magazine said.

    Amal Clooney is known globally for working with the Yazidis in Iraq, who have faced ISIS brutalities.

    Musgraves, a genre-blending artist, rose to prominence with her Grammy-winning 2018 album Golden Hour. She is widely praised for her exploration of love and heartbreak in her songs.

    Joya, who had to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover last year, has continued to tell the stories of Afghan women while living in the United Kingdom.

    Others on Time magazine’s honour list are actor Kerry Washington, software engineer Tracy Chou, poet Amanda Gorman, Olympic champion Allyson Felix, Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman, civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifil, trans actor Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, health advocate Jennie Joseph and social entrepreneur Amanda Nguyen.

    TIME magazine said some women on its list gained recognition for working towards new solutions.

    Chou created an application to stop online abuse after experiencing it herself.  Joseph, a midwife, is fighting to put an end to maternal mortality crisis, "by training one midwife at a time".

    Others like Washington are using their influence for the upliftment of the less empowered, the magazine said.

    "After the 2016 election, actor and producer Kerry Washington committed to leveraging her celebrity to fuel her political activism," TIME said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amal Clooney #International Women's Day #Time magazine #Women #women achievers
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 01:16 pm
