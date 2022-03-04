On TIME magazine’s first-ever ‘Women of the Year’ list, Amal Clooney, Afghan journalist

International Women’s Day 2022: British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Afghan journalist Zahra Joya. (Image credit: AFP and Twitter)

TIME magazine on March 3 unveiled its first-ever “Women of the year” list, which includes British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, American singer Kacey Musgraves and Afghan journalist Zahra Joya.

The list for 2022, which comprises 12 personalities in all, was released ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.



Creating a better future for women means building bridges—across generations, communities, and borders. These extraordinary leaders are working toward a more equal world.

⁰Meet TIME's Women of the Year https://t.co/llSSbeyaFE pic.twitter.com/L3B50QXIMy — TIME (@TIME) March 3, 2022

“Our 2022 Women of the Year list features 12 individuals who have reached across communities, generations, and borders to fight for a more inclusive and equitable world,” the magazine said.

Amal Clooney is known globally for working with the Yazidis in Iraq, who have faced ISIS brutalities.

Musgraves, a genre-blending artist, rose to prominence with her Grammy-winning 2018 album Golden Hour. She is widely praised for her exploration of love and heartbreak in her songs.

Joya, who had to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover last year, has continued to tell the stories of Afghan women while living in the United Kingdom.

Others on Time magazine’s honour list are actor Kerry Washington, software engineer Tracy Chou, poet Amanda Gorman, Olympic champion Allyson Felix, Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman, civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifil, trans actor Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, health advocate Jennie Joseph and social entrepreneur Amanda Nguyen.

TIME magazine said some women on its list gained recognition for working towards new solutions.

Chou created an application to stop online abuse after experiencing it herself. Joseph, a midwife, is fighting to put an end to maternal mortality crisis, "by training one midwife at a time".

Others like Washington are using their influence for the upliftment of the less empowered, the magazine said.