Indo-Pak Conflict | J&K govt sets up helplines for stranded tourists; over 900 hotels offer free food, stay

With the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan on February 27, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism has released helpline numbers for tourists stranded in the region due to the prevalent situation.



"The hotels across the region have set up independent helpline numbers, assuring any kind of help, including providing accommodation and food, apart from anything else that is needed," Sajad Ahmad, media and PR consultant appointed by the state government, told Moneycontrol. He added that if tourists are falling short of cash, even that will be provided.

"Hotel associations like the Hoteliers Club and Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association have also released helpline numbers and are ready to provide their services to stranded tourists," Ahmad said, adding that hotels across the state have started accommodating tourists.

The decision was taken during a meeting of state tourism department officials and stakeholders in the morning, he added.

"Officials also went to tourist resorts and spoke to them, trying to ensure that they are not facing any problems," he said, adding that in total all almost 900-1000 hoteliers have supported the effort. This includes government and private hotels in the region.

Apart from J&K Tourism, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted a screenshot of Hotel The Kaisar offering free accommodation and food for tourists stranded in Srinagar.



"Tourists from any state can come and stay with us for free till the situation gets back to normal," the hotel management has stated.

"Tourists from any state can come and stay with us for free till the situation gets back to normal," the hotel management has stated.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued an order to shut down airports and commercial flight services in northern airspace. Reports indicated that a number of flights were also being diverted. The order was later withdrawn.

Numbers to contact:

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir

Point Person (s): Ashfaq Siddiq Dug, President (9419059236 )

Farooq Kuthoo, General Secretary (7006755169)

Travel Agents Society of Kashmir

Point Person (s): Mir Anwar, President (9419009827)

Athar Yamin, Secretary General (9419006526)

Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association

Point Person (s): Mehboob Mir Khara, Joint Secretary General (9419002829/7006565210)

Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Federation

Point person (s): Masqood Ahmad Misri, Secretary-General (9419022933)

Abdul Wahid Malik, President (9419428822)