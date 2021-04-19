Delhi lockdown: Here’s a look at how cases have surged in the national capital

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is wheeled from the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC2AWM9NQQUJ

Amidst rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has announced lockdown in the national capital from 10.00 pm on April 19 to 6.00 am on April 26.

With 25,462 new cases, Delhi recorded an all-time high as per April 19 update. It also reported the third highest fresh cases in the country after Maharashtra (68,631) and Uttar Pradesh (30,566).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the six-day lockdown period will be used to arrange oxygen, medicines and add more beds in Delhi. Of the 17,514 hospital beds for COVID-19 management in Delhi, 79 percent or 13,887 have been occupied, as per the Delhi government’s health update on April 18.

The government also has 5,525 dedicated COVID Care Centre beds, of which 558 or 10 percent are occupied; 132 beds under COVID Health Centre of which 96 beds have been occupied. While more than 34,000 people are under home isolation.

At present Delhi has 74,941 active cases as per April 19 update, sixth highest in the country. While 2,565,918 vaccination doses have been administered till date. Of these, 82 percent are recipients of their first dose and 17 percent have received their second dose.

The daily test positivity rate has also increased significantly in the national capital from 3.57 percent on April 1 to 29.74 percent on April 18.

A higher positivity rate suggests higher transmission and there are possibly more people with infection in the community who haven’t been tested yet, according to Johns Hopkins School of Public Health (JSHPH).

The positivity rate or “percent positive is a critical measure because it gives us an indication how widespread infection is in the area where the testing is occurring—and whether levels of testing are keeping up with levels of disease transmission.” The JSHPH report also states that a high positivity rate can indicate it may be a good time to add restrictions to slow the spread of disease.

"In the last 24 hours, around 23,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported. Positivity rate and infections have increased. If 25,000 patients come every day then system will crumble, there is a shortage of beds," Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said.

The national capital also reported third highest (161) new deaths on April 18 in the country, after Maharashtra (503) and Chhattisgarh (170). This is the second highest fatalities reported in Delhi after its all-time high (excluding the number of deaths reported on June 17, 2020 based on data reconciliation) of 167 deaths in a single day reported on April 17.

Like Delhi, the country has reported a severe surge in the cases with Maharashtra being one of the worst affected states. India reported 2,73,810 new cases as per the health ministry’s April 19, 2021 update. New cases have been consistent above the 2 lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day, recording the highest ever single day spike.