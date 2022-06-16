English
    Glenmark launches fixed-dose combination drug for asthma in India

    The company said the drug will be available in three strengths with a fixed dose of Indacaterol and variable doses of Mometasone to be taken once daily.

    Ayushman Kumar
    June 16, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | S&P Global placed ratings on creditwatch negative on growing refinancing risk. (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the India launch of novel fixed-dose combination drug Indacaterol + Mometasone under the brand name Indamet for patients suffering from uncontrolled asthma.

    The company said the drug will be available in three strengths with a fixed dose of Indacaterol and variable doses of Mometasone to be taken once daily.

    “We are proud to introduce this novel fixed-dose combination Indamet®, which is the first of its kind in India offering a world-class and affordable treatment option to both adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older suffering from uncontrolled asthma,” Alok Malik, head, India formulations, Glenmark, said.

    The pharma major said they are the first company in India to market the fixed-dose combination of Indacaterol, a long-acting beta-agonist, and Mometasone Furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid which is approved by the Drug Controller General of India.

    Asthma, a major non-communicable disease, affects over 34 million children and adults in India.

    Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.
    Tags: #asthma #fixed-dose combination drug #Glenmark Pharma
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 12:22 pm
