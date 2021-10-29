MARKET NEWS

English
February 2020 riots: Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook representative on November 2

At least 53 people had died and hundreds were injured in clashes between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23 and February 26, 2020, in North East Delhi.

PTI
October 29, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
File image | New Delhi: Protestors hurl brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi, Monday, February 24, 2020. (Image: PTI)

File image | New Delhi: Protestors hurl brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi, Monday, February 24, 2020. (Image: PTI)

The Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony committee has asked Facebook India to send a senior representative to depose before it on November 2 over the February 2020 riots in north east Delhi, according to an official statement said.

Since Facebook has lakhs of users in Delhi, summonses have been issued in accordance with the mandate of the Supreme Court judgment on July 8, 2021, the statement said.

The court has held that the committee has the power to direct members and non-members to appear before it and depose on oath, it said.

The committee wants to discuss the "important role of social media in curbing the spread of false and malicious messages" which can fan disharmony and affect peace, it said.

At least 53 people had died and hundreds were injured in clashes between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23 and February 26, 2020, in North East Delhi.

The majority of the victims were Muslim.
PTI
Tags: #CAA #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Oct 29, 2021 03:40 pm

