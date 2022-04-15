English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    ‘Ceylon Musk could buy Sri Lanka’: Internet after Elon Musk offers $43 billion for Twitter

    Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl was among those who pointed out that Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion was at par with Sri Lanka’s debt.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 15, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    Tesla chief Elon Musk launched a hostile takeover effort for Twitter

    Tesla chief Elon Musk launched a hostile takeover effort for Twitter


    Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter for $43 billion has sparked memes and jokes aplenty, but a section of the Internet was surprised to realise that the whopping sum offered by the world’s richest man could potentially wipe out an entire country’s external debt. Sri Lanka, grappling with its worst economic downturn since independence, faulted on its $51 billion external debt on Tuesday.

    The island nation called the move a "last resort" after running out of foreign exchange to import desperately needed goods, news agency AFP reported.

    Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl was among those who pointed out that Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion was at par with Sri Lanka’s debt. “He can buy it and call himself Ceylon Musk,” Bahl quipped.


    The WhatsApp joke has in fact been doing the rounds of the microblogging platform.

    Close

    Related stories




    Many, however, were less than amused - pointing out that one man’s capacity to bail out an entire nation spoke volumes about the concentration of wealth and why it is problematic.

    “Elon Musk is bidding to buy Twitter with $43 billion. Country of Sri Lanka is facing debt of $45 billion to survive. There is something fundamentally wrong with the world,” one Twitter user wrote.

    Tesla chief Elon Musk launched a hostile takeover effort for Twitter on Thursday, insisting the platform needs to be transformed but acknowledging his $43-billion bid may fail.

    The world's richest person offered $54.20 a share, which values the social media firm at some $43 billion, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission made public on Thursday.

    (With inputs from AFP)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Kunal Bahl #Sri Lanka #Twitter
    first published: Apr 15, 2022 01:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.