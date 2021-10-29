DRDO, IAF successfully flight test indigenously developed Long Range Bomb

Representative image

An indigenously developed Long Range Bomb was successfully flight tested by a team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) & Indian Air Force (IAF) from an aerial platform on October 29.

The DRDO also confirmed that the Long Range Bomb, released from an IAF fighter aircraft, hit a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits.

All the mission objectives have been successfully met, DRDO said.

Last week, India successfully flight-tested the endogenously developed high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), ABHYAS, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's Chandipur, off the coast of Bay of Bengal, DRDO sources had said.

The performance of the target aircraft was monitored through telemetry and various sensors, including radars and electro optical tracking system (EOTS), the sources said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful trial.

The vehicle can be used as an aerial target for evaluating various missile systems.(More details awaited)