you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

DRDO, IAF successfully flight test indigenously developed Long Range Bomb

The DRDO also confirmed that the Long Range Bomb, released from IAF fighter aircraft, hit a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits.

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 06:00 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


An indigenously developed Long Range Bomb was successfully flight tested by a team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) & Indian Air Force (IAF) from an aerial platform on October 29.

The DRDO also confirmed that the Long Range Bomb, released from an IAF fighter aircraft, hit a land-based target at a long range with accuracy within specified limits.

All the mission objectives have been successfully met, DRDO said.

Last week, India successfully flight-tested the endogenously developed high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), ABHYAS, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's Chandipur, off the coast of Bay of Bengal, DRDO sources had said.

The vehicle can be used as an aerial target for evaluating various missile systems.
The performance of the target aircraft was monitored through telemetry and various sensors, including radars and electro optical tracking system (EOTS), the sources said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful trial.

(More details awaited)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Defence Research and Development Organisation #DRDO #IAF #India #Indian Air Force
first published: Oct 29, 2021 06:00 pm

