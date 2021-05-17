coronavirus Dr Gagandeep Kang on Covishield 2nd dose & why plasma therapy isn’t good One of India's top vaccine experts Dr Gagandeep Kang spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on the Government's vaccination roadmap, why there should be central procurement, if it is advisable to take the second dose of Covishield after 12 weeks and why plasma therapy should be dropped. She also spoke about when the second wave of Coronavirus began to taper in India.