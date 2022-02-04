MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    CISCE to announce first-term board examination results for Class 10, 12 on February 7

    The ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20.

    PTI
    February 04, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the first-term board examination results for Class 10 and 12 on February 7, board’s Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said on Friday.

    "The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) first-semester exam will be announced on February 7, Monday,” he said.

    While the ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20.

    The exams were conducted in offline mode and the academic session was bifurcated into two terms after the board exams could not be conducted last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the results had to be announced using an alternate assessment scheme.

    The CBSE had also bifurcated the session into two terms and conducted the first semester exams in offline mode. It is yet to announce the results.
    PTI
    Tags: #Board exam results #CISCE #Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations #Current Affairs #education #exams #ICSE #India #ISE
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 05:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.