English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis.Click to watch
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party's national president

    The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) on Sunday approved a resolution designating Rahul Gandhi as the party's national president.

    PTI
    September 18, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    (File image)

    (File image)

    The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president, Congress leaders said. The resolution was passed in a meeting of 310 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates (who will vote in party's presidential election) from Chhattisgarh chaired by Hussain Dalwai, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said.

    In June this year, the CPCC had passed a similar resolution that Rahul Gandhi should become the party president. The Congress had last month said the election for its president would be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19. The Congress had last month said the election for its president would be held on October 17.

    If only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the name of the president will be declared on October 8 itself, the party said. The Congress last saw a contest for the post in November 2000.

    The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Dalwai as the election officer for the Chhattisgarh unit. Chhattisgarh Congress president Mohan Markam, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary P L Punia, and state ministers were present in the meeting held at Rajiv Bhawan, the ruling party's state office.

    Talking to reporters, CM Baghel said he had moved the resolution for appointing Rahul Gandhi as the party's president, which was seconded by PCC chief Mohan Markam, state Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant, ministers TS Singh Deo, Shivkumar Dahariya and Premsai Singh Tekam. To a query, Baghel said, The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee today passed the resolution (to make Rahul Gandhi president) and the party's Rajasthan unit has also done this.

    Close

    Related stories

    "If similar resolutions are passed in other states, then Rahul ji should rethink over it as the party's presidential election is nearing. Keeping in view the sentiments of all party workers, I think Rahul ji will agree (to become party chief)," he said. Baghel said he and others also seconded another resolution moved by the PCC chief to authorise the Congress president to appoint the party's state chief and other office-bearers.

    Both the resolutions were passed in the meeting, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Chattisgarh #Congress party president #Current Affairs #Inc #India #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 03:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.