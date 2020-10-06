CCB arrests 4 in Bengaluru for IPL betting

Four people allegedly involved in cricket betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) using online apps were arrested and Rs 4.91 lakh seized from them, Bengaluru police said on October 6.



"Three more cases of cricket betting detected by CCB during ongoing during ongoing #IPL2020," said Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil via Twitter, adding that the betting had been conducted through online apps.Raids were carried out at Puttenahalli, Konanakunte and Byatarayanapura police station limits and four people involved in it were arrested.