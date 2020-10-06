172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|ccb-arrests-4-in-bengaluru-for-ipl-betting-5929471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCB arrests 4 in Bengaluru for IPL betting

In a brief statement, Patil said betting was done using applications such as Lotusbook, Cric365day and Falcon.


Four people allegedly involved in cricket betting during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) using online apps were arrested and Rs 4.91 lakh seized from them, Bengaluru police said on October 6.

"Three more cases of cricket betting detected by CCB during ongoing during ongoing #IPL2020," said Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil via Twitter, adding that the betting had been conducted through online apps.
Raids were carried out at Puttenahalli, Konanakunte and Byatarayanapura police station limits and four people involved in it were arrested.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 03:49 pm

tags #Bengaluru #IPL #IPL 2020

