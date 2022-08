Canada sanctions Russian officials, defense entity over Ukraine invasion

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described Russia’s attack on Ukraine as “unwarranted and unjustifiable”. In a recent meeting with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, Trudeau spoke about their coordinated efforts to respond to Russian attacks and Poland’s work to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

Canada has sanctioned 62 individuals and one defense sector entity over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sanctioned individuals include high-ranking Russian government officials, their family members and senior officials of currently sanctioned defense sector entities, Trudeau said.