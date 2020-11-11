PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election 2020 results | Five seats where BJP won with wafer-thin margins

As per data available on the Election Commission website, JD(U) won by a paper-thin margin in the Hilsa seat, where it got 12 votes more than the RJD runner-up.

Moneycontrol News

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to retain power in Bihar after defeating the Mahagathbandhan (MGB). However, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance could not have achieved this feat had its main ally – incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party Janata Dal (United) – not won by a very slim margin in a few assembly seats.

As per data available on the Election Commission website, JD(U) won by a paper-thin margin in the Hilsa seat, where it got 12 votes more than the runner up. The seat, which was also contested by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), went to JD(U)’s Krishnamurari Sharan who got 61,848 votes, while RJD’s Atri Muni’s got 61,836.

Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates

Though not this narrow, NDA’s victory margin turned out to be quite slim at less than 1,000 votes in four more seats -- Barbigha, Bhorey, Parbatta, and Bachhwara.

In Barbigha, JD(U)’s Sudarshan Kumar defeated Congress candidate Gajanan Shahi by only 113 votes and in Bhore, JD(U)’s victory margin was that of 462 votes against the Communist Party of India (Marxist). In Bachhwara, BJP’s Surendra Mehata won against CPI’s Abdhesh Kumar Rai by 484 votes, while in Parbatta, JD(U)’s Sanjeev Kumar defeated RJD’s Digambar Prasad Tiwary by 951 votes.

Close

In the constituency seats of Bakhri, Matihani, Dehri, and Kurhani, the winning candidates emerged victorious by similar wafer-thin margins, except in these cases, the winners were not part of the NDA.

related news

Some other seats that also saw a neck-and-neck fight were Arrah, Banmankhi, Barauli, Chakai, Chainpur, Chanpatia, Jhanjharpur, Ramgarh, and Tarari.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Bihar Election 2020 #Bihar election 2020 result #Janata Dal (United) #National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.