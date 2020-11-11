Bihar Election 2020 results | Five seats where BJP won with wafer-thin margins

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to retain power in Bihar after defeating the Mahagathbandhan (MGB). However, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance could not have achieved this feat had its main ally – incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party Janata Dal (United) – not won by a very slim margin in a few assembly seats.

As per data available on the Election Commission website, JD(U) won by a paper-thin margin in the Hilsa seat, where it got 12 votes more than the runner up. The seat, which was also contested by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), went to JD(U)’s Krishnamurari Sharan who got 61,848 votes, while RJD’s Atri Muni’s got 61,836.

Though not this narrow, NDA’s victory margin turned out to be quite slim at less than 1,000 votes in four more seats -- Barbigha, Bhorey, Parbatta, and Bachhwara.

In Barbigha, JD(U)’s Sudarshan Kumar defeated Congress candidate Gajanan Shahi by only 113 votes and in Bhore, JD(U)’s victory margin was that of 462 votes against the Communist Party of India (Marxist). In Bachhwara, BJP’s Surendra Mehata won against CPI’s Abdhesh Kumar Rai by 484 votes, while in Parbatta, JD(U)’s Sanjeev Kumar defeated RJD’s Digambar Prasad Tiwary by 951 votes.

In the constituency seats of Bakhri, Matihani, Dehri, and Kurhani, the winning candidates emerged victorious by similar wafer-thin margins, except in these cases, the winners were not part of the NDA.

Some other seats that also saw a neck-and-neck fight were Arrah, Banmankhi, Barauli, Chakai, Chainpur, Chanpatia, Jhanjharpur, Ramgarh, and Tarari.