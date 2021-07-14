MARKET NEWS

West Bengal board's class 12 exam results to be out on July 22

The Higher Secondary (class 12) examination was not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and an evaluation method has been worked out based on marks obtained by an examinee in the Madhyamik (class 10 board exam) and class 11 annual test.

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST

The class 12 examination result of the West Bengal board will be published on July 22, the body that conducts the test said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary said, "Results of Higher Secondary Examination 2021 will be published on 22/07/2021, Thursday at 3 pm' at its office."
Students will be able to get their results from several websites, through SMS and mobile app from 4 pm on that day, it said.

About the evaluation method, Council President Mahua Das earlier said that the highest marks in four of the seven subjects a candidate secured in 2019 Madhyamik examination will be given weightage as well as his/her marks in class 11 annual test.

With this weightage, the total marks secured by the candidate in class 12 project/practical will be added.

Over 8.5 lakh students were slated to appear for the Uchcha Madhyamik examinations this year.

The Council also asked the heads of all higher secondary institutions or their authorised representatives to collect marksheets from the respective distribution camps.
PTI
first published: Jul 14, 2021 12:39 pm

