Anand Mahindra's advice for overthinkers comes with a podcast clip | Watch

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has an advice for people who overthink. Sharing a video from a podcast, where the host and Ricky Nuttall, a London firefighter who suffered from PTSD, talk about challenges in life.

Mahindra posted the 46-second clip with the caption: “Live in the present. Especially when facing temporary challenges. One day at a time; one step at a time.”

In the video, Nuttall talks about a quote that helped him immensely when the host asks him what his advice was to overthinkers.

“A quote that has helped me immeasurably and it’s from a book called The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse (by Charlie Mackesy). And one of my favourite quotes of the whole book is a boy and a horse are in the woods. And the boy says to the horse: I can’t see a way through. And the horse says: can you see your next step? And the boy says ‘yeah’. The horse says: ‘then just take that’,” Nuttall said.

He continued: “All of time we look at the goal, we look at the future, we look at the endgame, we look at how long a journey is, and we feel overwhelmed. Instead of that, just go: right, I’m not going to worry about that because that will come. With each step you will get closer to that, so I don’t need to worry about how far away it is. All I need to focus on right now is my next step.”

The video has been viewed over 44,000 times so far and counting and the likes are raking up too.

The podcast, from Freshly Grounded features many such podcasts about life and challenges and how to overcome them.

With overthinking and stress now making a big place in our lives due to hectic work or personal life, a lot of people overthink about what will happen in the future. Mahindra and Nuttall’s advice might just help those get some clarity and insight and relieve some stress.