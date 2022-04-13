English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Amazon: IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee

    The new name will take effect on April 27.

    Associated Press
    April 13, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Amazon announced Wednesday its free streaming service IMDb TV will be renamed Amazon Freevee.

    The new name will take effect on April 27, the company said in a news release.

    The retailer said the streaming service will also expand its original programming by 70% in 2022, with spinoffs of shows such as Bosh: Legacy and other series. It will also add more original movies.

    ALSO READ: Amazon kicks off a jumbo 7-part bond sale including 40-year debt

    Amazon.com Inc. said the ad-supported service has tripled its monthly active users in the past two years and is expected to launch in Germany later this year.

    Close

    Related stories

    Were looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) service with content audiences crave, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in the news release.

    Wednesdays announcement comes as the retail giant embraces a path to boost its streaming services. Last month, the company closed an $8.5 billion deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM, making it Amazon's second-largest acquisition following its $13.7 billion deal with Whole Foods in 2017. That acquisition was targeted to make the company better compete against Netflix and Disney+.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Associated Press
    Tags: #Amazon #Amazon Freevee #IMDb TV
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 11:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.