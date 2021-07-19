All 14,674 students of Class 12 declared promoted in Puducherry, Karaikal

All the 14,674 students of class 12 were on Monday declared as pass and promoted in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Director of Education T Rudra Goud, in a press release, said 6,884 boys and 7,790 girls were promoted without having to take the board exams which were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students were from government and private schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.