All 14,674 students of Class 12 declared promoted in Puducherry, Karaikal
Director of Education T Rudra Goud, in a press release, said 6,884 boys and 7,790 girls were promoted without having to take the board exams which were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PTI
July 19, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
All the 14,674 students of class 12 were on Monday declared as pass and promoted in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
Director of Education T Rudra Goud, in a press release, said 6,884 boys and 7,790 girls were promoted without having to take the board exams which were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The students were from government and private schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.