All 14,674 students of Class 12 declared promoted in Puducherry, Karaikal

Director of Education T Rudra Goud, in a press release, said 6,884 boys and 7,790 girls were promoted without having to take the board exams which were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI
July 19, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST

All the 14,674 students of class 12 were on Monday declared as pass and promoted in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Director of Education T Rudra Goud, in a press release, said 6,884 boys and 7,790 girls were promoted without having to take the board exams which were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students were from government and private schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
PTI
first published: Jul 19, 2021 06:56 pm

