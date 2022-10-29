English
    1 killed, 5 feared trapped as landslide hits power project site in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

    Five people were also injured in the incident that occurred in the Ratle area.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST
    Jammu and Kashmir | One JCB driver died in a landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. (Photo: ANI)

    One person was killed on Saturday and five are feared trapped after a landslide hit an area where labourers were constructing a link road near a power project site in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

    Five people were also injured in the incident that occurred in the Ratle area, they said.

    Labourers were working on the construction of a link road near the Ratle power project site and a JCB machine was digging when a big boulder rolled down, trapping the workers, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Devansh Yadav told PTI.

    A rescue operation was launched immediately and five people were pulled out from the debris and taken to the hospital. One person died in the incident, he said.

    Five people are still feared trapped under the debris. Army, police and administration are carrying out the rescue operation, Yadav said.

    Close

    Jitendra Singh, Union minister and MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, said that he spoke to Yadav after receiving a report on the landslide at the Ratle power project site.

    ''The JCB driver unfortunately died on the spot. The rescue team of about six persons, deputed to that the site after the incident, has also got unfortunately trapped under the debris,'' Singh said in a tweet.

    All efforts are being made to rescue those trapped, he said.

    ''Further assistance, as required, (is) being provided. I am in constant touch with the district administration,'' he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #J&K Landslide #Jammu and Kashmir #Kishtwar #landslide
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 10:47 pm
