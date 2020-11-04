Create a Memorable Diwali With SBI Card This Festive Season

With the festive season upon us, consumers have begun their preparations for the upcoming activities, from planning domestic travel and religious Pujas, to wardrobe and home makeovers.

However, for millions of families in India, the economic impact of 2020 may interfere with the unbridled enjoyment of this year's festivities.

Fortunately, SBI Card is here to bring about a positive sentiment amongst consumers and motivate them to herald the festival celebrations with hope and gratitude- not just for their friends and family, but also their help, drivers and others who make lives easier.

How SBI Card Is Reshaping the Diwali Spirit

According to the Reserve Bank of India, SBI Card has a 20.4% market share of the Indian credit card market in terms of total credit card spends as of July 2020. And as one of India's biggest credit card companies, SBI Card reassures customers of a brand that always has their best interests in mind.

Through its powerful campaign, the company shows that it is possible to build beautiful and memorable experiences with our near and dear ones.

Through the heart-warming story of a driver and his employers, the brand's promo film subtly spotlights the importance of relationships and emotional connections. The inspiring messaging nudges people to #BeTheSparkle, even in tough times.

SBI Card stays true to its message of togetherness and provides a host of colourful and festive offers to its members, enabling you to grow closer to your family than ever this Diwali.

Attractive Diwali Offers

SBI Card offers a range of cards designed for a wide demographic of consumers, ranging from premium to regular. As the festival of lights draws closer, SBI Card users are set to receive big savings and delightful rewards in the following ways:

Celebrate No Matter Where You Are

For the festive season, SBI Card has launched over 1000 attractive Diwali offers valid across 2000+ cities, including 300+ national and 700+ regional and hyperlocal offers. With widespread offers making it easier to create an abundant Diwali across Indian households, distance means nothing at all.

All Your Favourite Brands in One Place

From fashion and lifestyle to electronics and jewellery, the brands you love are now accessible with a single swipe of your SBI Card. National partners include marquee brands like Pantaloons, Joyalukkas, MakeMyTrip, Amazon, Samsung Mobile, Star Bazaar, and Croma. The company has also partnered with brands like Grofers and Swiggy for instant discounts.

New Beginnings With Zero Interest EMIs

Another definite perk under SBI Card's Deepavali offer is that shoppers can avail EMI at no extra cost across 14 brands in electronics & mobiles categories. SBI Card customers can avail EMI at 84,500 merchants and 1.3 Lakh+ stores.

Do More This Diwali With SBI Card

While it's not viable for every family to get together this Deepavali, credit cards and their lucrative rewards undoubtedly allow you to keep the festive spirit alive.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate Diwali this year, the unique festive offer by SBI Card can help you capitalise on big rewards, create everlasting memories with your loved ones, and dispel the darkness.

Plus, you can enjoy the perks that come from making your money work for you by being a smart consumer. If you're planning to get a new credit card, choose SBI Card and transform your festivities into #ApnepanWaaliDiwali.

