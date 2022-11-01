CloudSEK CEO’s post for woman Uber driver in Bengaluru: ‘You are a fighter’

CloudSEK CEO Rahul Sasi with Uber driver Nandini. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Praise and offers of help have poured in for a woman Uber driver juggling her job with babysitting duties. CloudSEK CEO Rahul Sasi shared the inspiring story of his encounter with the Uber driver in Bengaluru. In a LinkedIn post, Sasi related how he booked a cab and found his driver was a woman driving with her daughter asleep in the passenger seat.

On being asked, the driver, named Nandini, told Sasi that her daughter had a few days off from school and was hence accompanying her mother on the job. “She is on vacation now; hence I am working and babysitting together,” Nandini told Sasi.

Further enquiries revealed that Nandini had once wanted to be an entrepreneur and had sunk all her savings into a food truck a few years ago. When the Covid pandemic struck, she lost her business and the money she had invested into it.

Undeterred by the unfortunate turn of events, Nandini started driving for Uber. “She works 12 hours a day and tells me she doesn’t mind working more if she has to. She wanted to save money and rebuild everything she had lost,” the CEO of CloudSEK wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Once the trip ended, Sasi asked Nandini if he could take her picture and post it on social media. “You have a very inspiring story; while many people get disheartened after a failure, you are a fighter and continue the fight till you win. I want to share your story with others. That is the least I could do,” he told his Uber driver, who smiled and acquiesced to having her picture taken.

After the post went viral on LinkedIn, offers of help started pouring in for Nandini.

“Uber country head Prabhjeet Singh has reached out to me and has offered support and appreciation to her,” Sasi wrote in an update.

Many also praised the woman’s resilience and determination to make a better life for herself.