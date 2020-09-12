Chef Amrita Raichand features in Tatler Asia for her long running cooking show

Chef Amrita Raichand added another feather to her cap as she and her cooking show for children called 'Mummy Ka Magic' was recognised by a major international magazine, Tatler Asia, in a list of ‘7 Cooking Show Hostesses from Around the Globe’.

The article that lists down popular hostesses from around the globe, says "Mummy Ka Magic is a charming cooking show that has comfortably found its niche in the vast pan Indian market thanks to its focus on simple yet tasty child-focused recipes. At the heart of the show is Amrita Raichand, whose motherly charm has pulled the show through a whopping 16 seasons!"

Other hostesses in the list include Ili Sulaiman from Malaysia, Debbie Wong of Hong Kong, Nigella Lawson from the UK, Rachael Ray from the US, Siba Mtongana from South Africa and Pati Jinich from Mexico.