CBSE announces revised date sheet for Class 10, Class 12 board exams; check new schedule here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 5 released a revised exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 board examination. According to the new datesheet, CBSE will conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from May 4 to June 14.

The changes in schedule also include the revised date of examination for Physics, Applied Physics, which is shifted from May 13, 2021 to June 8, 2021 for Class 12 boards. There will be no exams on May 13, 14 for Class 12 Science students.

Class 12 Geography exam for Arts has been scheduled to be conducted on June 3. Earlier, the paper was scheduled for June 2.

As for For Class 12 Commerce stream, the exam date for Mathematics and Applied Mathematics papers has been revised. The exam will be conducted on May 31.

Meanwhile, Class 10 Mathematics exam has been shifted from May 21 to June 2 in the revised date sheet, including other various subjects.

To check the revised date sheet of Class, students can logon to CBSE's official website here.