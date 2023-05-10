Boy who dropped out of school at 17 is now a retired millionaire at 22

Hayden Bowles with his Lamborghini. (Image credit: @ realhayden/Instagram)

When he was 17, Hayden Bowles dropped out of school to work in the e-commerce industry. Now, at only 22, the man from the US has already managed to make millions of dollars and officially hang up his hat when it comes to active full-time work.

Bowles often uses TikTok and YouTube to share his story and explain how he set up various businesses in his teens which helped him make a lot of money from a young age.

"I had started to make a pretty substantial income from my business when I was 17 years old, and that was in the e-commerce industry," he said in one of the videos. "I still work, I love to work but I am technically retired because of the money I've set aside from real estate. The money that pays me does support my lifestyle."

At 17, Bowles founded EcommSeason which offers online courses costing up to $575 (about Rs 47,000). By the time he was 18, Bowles said he had earned enough to buy himself a Lamborghini, and by 19, he was a millionaire.

In 2022, he earned him $15 million in revenue, and $3 million in profit from his e-commerce platform, the Daily Mail reported. The 22-year-old has also managed to establish a real estate portfolio.



Speaking about what made him think about earning money at a young age, Bowles said in one of his videos that an incident in his childhood made him realise the worth of money. "I think I was 10 or 11 and I wanted to buy something but couldn't because I had no money and my parents wouldn't buy it for me. And I realised that I've got to make my own money."

Bowles also revealed a few pointers on what "millionaires do". The first is to "live on 20 percent or less of what you make". "If you can do that, you're going to be able to save and invest and double down so aggressively," Bowles said.

"Number 2: Focus more attention on your income than anything else," he added. Instead of getting a side hustle, Bowles prefers having a "singular focus" and working more in the current business.

Read more: Indian-origin self-made millionaire shares 3 money rules to build wealth