Twitter infuriated as popular Hindi TV serial hails BJP govt schemes with no disclaimer

A popular Hindi TV series has drawn flak on Twitter after it promoted some of the BJP government's flagship schemes as part of their episodes without any disclaimer for the viewers.

‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ promoted welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government in the past five years without any information ahead of the telecast.

A Twitter account that goes by the name Victim (Heath Ledger) Goberoi first posted about the segments on the show.



Yesterday i realized Modi has found another venue to advertise himself. i watch "Bhabhi ji ghar par hain" (that's right, deal with it), this TV serial has started to use some not so subtle Product placement/advertisement recently, but yesterday something else happened

...1/n pic.twitter.com/hClL6PErvF

— Victim (Heath Ledger) Goberoi (@VictimGames) April 6, 2019

The account shared a series of clips wherein the characters of the show discussed many government schemes, including the ‘Swach Bharat Abhiyan’.

“Thursday's episode used Swacch Bharat Abhiyan while Friday's episode used Ujjwala Scheme to sing praises of Modi. Pay attention to keywords ‘humare desh ki akhandta aur ekta ko khatra na pahuche’, & ‘karmath, sushil, gyani, atulniya, purush’ used to set the tone.”

It added: “This is a textbook case of paid promotion, blatant and shameless. And I don't believe for a second that the writers of this show wrote this damn propaganda piece, this was provided to them by some agency like Modi's personal NGO/propaganda company, A Billion Minds.”



Tragedy. If any incumbent is blatantly using every medium as mkting tool and is solely relying on mkting as the only tool, indicates the desperation and lack of self confidence the incumbent has.

— NoHope (@hopesAmyth) April 6, 2019



And that is THE issue. Ad without disclaimer has a greater impact in brainwashing people.

— Neha Joshi (@RationalSky) April 6, 2019



Third class placement. Piss poor delivery. The canned laughter comes on as forced. Idk, people would be affected if they could sit thru all this cringe itfp. its illegality seems secondary to its worthlessness, imho.

— BrawlyPooch (@MeanderingWonk) April 6, 2019



Wow. This is preposterous! The level to which these guys will go to fix a match...

— Jawahar ஜவஹர் (@jawaharsingh) April 6, 2019



So if some schemes which benefit the common man, generally help in the progress of nation are highlighted, what’s wrong? Appreciate he has started these schemes and is spreading awareness. It’s helping the common man, the nation. Would you prefer spreading Pappus lies instead?

— Dilbert (@SatSamundarPaar) April 6, 2019

The Twitter thread went viral and turned out that the user in question was not the only one offended by the promotion.Apart from the critics of such ads, like most political conversations on social media, there were some voices who also supported the advertisement.

Earlier, the release of a biopic on PM Modi was deferred after opposition parties jointly said that the film could give undue advantage to the BJP ahead of the elections.