you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter infuriated as popular Hindi TV serial hails BJP govt schemes with no disclaimer

A Twitter account shared a series of clips wherein the characters of the show discuss various Modi government schemes, including the ‘Swach Bharat Abhiyan’.

Jagyaseni Biswas
A still from the popular TV serial 'Bhabi ji ghar par hai' (Image: YouTube)
Whatsapp

A popular Hindi TV series has drawn flak on Twitter after it promoted some of the BJP government's flagship schemes as part of their episodes without any disclaimer for the viewers.

‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ promoted welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government in the past five years without any information ahead of the telecast.

A Twitter account that goes by the name Victim (Heath Ledger) Goberoi first posted about the segments on the show.

The account shared a series of clips wherein the characters of the show discussed many government schemes, including the ‘Swach Bharat Abhiyan’.

The tweet read: “Yesterday I realized Modi has found another venue to advertise himself. I watch "Bhabhi ji ghar par hain" (that's right, deal with it); this TV serial has started to use some not so subtle product placement/advertisement recently, but yesterday something else happened.”

“Thursday's episode used Swacch Bharat Abhiyan while Friday's episode used Ujjwala Scheme to sing praises of Modi. Pay attention to keywords ‘humare desh ki akhandta aur ekta ko khatra na pahuche’, & ‘karmath, sushil, gyani, atulniya, purush’ used to set the tone.”

It added: “This is a textbook case of paid promotion, blatant and shameless. And I don't believe for a second that the writers of this show wrote this damn propaganda piece, this was provided to them by some agency like Modi's personal NGO/propaganda company, A Billion Minds.”

The Twitter thread went viral and turned out that the user in question was not the only one offended by the promotion.




Apart from the critics of such ads, like most political conversations on social media, there were some voices who also supported the advertisement.

Earlier, the release of a biopic on PM Modi was deferred after opposition parties jointly said that the film could give undue advantage to the BJP ahead of the elections.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 02:23 pm

tags #India #Politics #trends

