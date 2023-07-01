'Better than all stars in Milky Way': Mother sends heart-warming message to daughter on her PhD thesis

The woman finished her PhD thesis from Maastricht University in the Netherlands. (Photo credit (right): twitter.com/@madhurarrao).

A woman, who recently completed her PhD thesis from the Maastricht University in the Netherlands, shared the news with her mother over WhatsApp.

The woman's mother sent her a reply in which she wrote, "It doesn’t make sense to me but it looks better than all the stars in the Milky Way,". In a separate message, she also said "So very proud of you,".

The woman, identified as Madhura Rao, shared the conversation with her mother on Twitter. She captioned the tweet saying, "my mom is literally the best hype woman to ever exist,".



my mom is literally the best hype woman to ever exist pic.twitter.com/0SUPweFzgE — Madhura Rao (@madhurarrao) June 29, 2023

Contrastingly, the woman shared the response of her father to her completing the PhD thesis, which was just a thumbs-up sign.

The tweet generated several responses, many of whom congratulated the woman for completing her thesis.

"Congratulations! Such a great achievement and such a beautiful response," one user wrote.

"Literally the best reply to end of phd type of content ever! Also, congratulations!" another user wrote.

"My mum doesn’t get it too, but still she tries so hard it that makes me feel so good. I literally share every single thing about my work, and she always listens enthusiastically," a third user wrote.

"Wow she is so cute. God bless you and your family with more happiness," a fourth user wrote.

