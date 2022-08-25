Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, format, live streaming and other things to know

File Photo

The 2022 Asia Cup will begin on August 27. Defending champion India will take on Pakistan on August 28. Here is all you need to know about the highly-anticipated cricket tournament:

Asia Cup 2022 hosts

The 2022 edition of Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The cricket tournament was originally supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, but the economic crisis and civil unrest in the island nation led to it being moved out of the country.

According to ICC, the Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates with Sri Lanka, the original hosts, retaining hosting rights.

Asia Cup 2022 format

The tournament will be played in the T20 format for the second time after 2016. The previous edition – which is the 2018 Asia Cup - was played in the one-day (ODI) format.

Asia Cup 2022 Groups

Group 1: India, Pakistan, Hong Kong

Group 2: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

The top 2 teams of each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage. After that, the winning teams of Super 4 stage will take each other on in the final, which will take place on September 11.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule:

August 27: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

August 28: India vs Pakistan, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

August 30: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sharjah - 7:30 pm IST

August 31: India vs Hong Kong, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

September 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

September 2: Pakistan vs Qualifier, Sharjah - 7:30 PM IST

September 3: B1 vs B2, Sharjah - 7:30 pm IST

September 4: A1 vs A2, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

September 6: A1 vs B1, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

September 7: A2 vs B2, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

September 8: A1 vs B2, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

September 9: B1 vs A2, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

September 11: Final, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

How to watch Asia Cup 2022?