    Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, format, live streaming and other things to know

    Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, format, teams and everything else you need to know about the upcoming cricket tournament

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    File Photo

    The 2022 Asia Cup will begin on August 27. Defending champion India will take on Pakistan on August 28. Here is all you need to know about the highly-anticipated cricket tournament:

    Asia Cup 2022 hosts

    The 2022 edition of Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The cricket tournament was originally supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, but the economic crisis and civil unrest in the island nation led to it being moved out of the country.

    According to ICC, the Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates with Sri Lanka, the original hosts, retaining hosting rights.

    Asia Cup 2022 format

    The tournament will be played in the T20 format for the second time after 2016. The previous edition – which is the 2018 Asia Cup - was played in the one-day (ODI) format.

    asia_cup_720 Asia Cup 2022: The tournament will begin on August 27 in the UAE

    Asia Cup 2022 Groups

    Group 1: India, Pakistan, Hong Kong

    Group 2: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

    The top 2 teams of each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage. After that, the winning teams of Super 4 stage will take each other on in the final, which will take place on September 11.

    Asia Cup 2022 Schedule:

    August 27: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

    August 28: India vs Pakistan, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

    August 30: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sharjah - 7:30 pm IST

    August 31: India vs Hong Kong, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

    September 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

    September 2: Pakistan vs Qualifier, Sharjah - 7:30 PM IST

    September 3: B1 vs B2, Sharjah - 7:30 pm IST

    September 4: A1 vs A2, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

    September 6: A1 vs B1, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

    September 7: A2 vs B2, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

    September 8: A1 vs B2, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

    September 9: B1 vs A2, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

    September 11: Final, Dubai - 7:30 pm IST

    How to watch Asia Cup 2022?

    The Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast live on Star Sports. For those who prefer to watch on the internet, all matches will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
    Tags: #Asia Cup #Asia Cup 2022 #Asia Cup schedule
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 12:36 pm
