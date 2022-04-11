English
    Ashneer Grover takes a dig at BharatPe again. This time it's over firm's monthly growth

    Ashneer Grover's tweet came hours after BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer announced: "We closed the year with a bang! Our all time best month, in an all time best quarter. 15-40% growth across all metrics."

    Ankita Sengupta
    April 11, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
    Ashneer Grover had also written to the BharatPe board seeking an apology from CEO Suhail Sameer for comments on LinkedIn against his sister Ashima Grover.

    BharatPe may have put behind the Ashneer Grover episode, posted record growth, but Grover is far from being over it.

    The ousted BharatPe founder took to Twitter on Monday and wrote: "Everyone love March financial year ending. 10% month on month growth is guaranteed by the calendar; 31/28 days!"

    The tweet was a dig at BharatPe a day after the fintech start-up posted record growth in the fiscal year ended March 31. Moreover, it's CEO Suhail Sameer had said on Sunday that the company is on track to break even and list on stock exchanges in the next 18-24 months.

    "We closed the year with a bang! Our all time best month, in an all time best quarter. 15-40% growth across all metrics," Sameer wrote in a LinkedIn post on Monday. "Amazed at the brilliant execution by our teams; and more importantly, by our mission of solving the payment and credit needs of Bharat!"

    Moreover, in an interview with PTI, Suhail Sameer added that while the board would take a call on what to do with the money allegedly defrauded by Grover, his priority is the firm's employees so that they stay focused and teams remain stable.

    As a rebuttal, Ashneer Grover pointed out that a 10 per cent "month on month growth is guaranteed by the calendar" for March because it has 31 days compared to February's 28.

    Earlier this month, Grover wrote to the startup's board seeking an apology from Sameer for comments on LinkedIn against his sister Ashima Grover, and has also sought a resignation from Chairman.

    This happened after an exchange of words on a LinkedIn post by a BharatPe employee which said that he and some other employees were not given salaries for the month of March, which elicited comments from Grover and his sister. To one of the comments by Ashima Grover, Sameer responded saying that her brother stole all the money so they have very little left to pay salaries.



    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #Suhail Sameer
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 06:43 pm
