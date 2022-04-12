Ashneer Grover takes a dig at BharatPe again, followers ask him to 'move on'

Bharat Pe ousted co-founder Ashneer Grover

Ousted BharatPe Ashneer Grover has hit out at the fintech firm again and this time he found the battleground on Chief Product Officer Ankur Jain's LinkedIn post.

Jain shared a progress report of the company and stated that "March 2022 was the best month in BharatPe's journey". The company had posted record growth in the fiscal year ended March 31.

"The last few months at BharatPe were tumultuous. However, everyone in the company rallied around and executed brilliantly.... It was a joint effort from the team to make this happen. The numbers speak for themselves!" Jain stated in his LinkedIn post. He had also shared a few key figures from the progress report.

Grover, however, shared a document of numbers compiled by him of the fintech startup's performance under him compared to the current progress report and stated that he helped BharatPe achieve its all-time high numbers.

"Sir, numbers are much better expressed quantitatively. Could you help me understand them better?" Grover commented.

Jain, however, did not react to his comment -- perhaps to not escalate the matter as earlier this month, CEO Suhail Sameer had to publicly apologise after engaging in a war of wards with Ashneer Grover and his sister on social media.

But, that did not keep social media users from telling Grover to stop acting like an "obsessed ex" and to "move on".

"Sir, you are an ousted ex... not sure why your heart is still there... you should move on and find another biggie," Nitin Kumar Jain, Associate Director - Development at FIS, commented. He then wen on to use some of Grover's popular responses from the reality business show Shark Tank India in which Grover was a judge.

"Aap hi ke adaaz mein kahe to Yeh kya kar Raha hai tu?

Tera kuch nahi hoga agar aise hi karta raha to (To borrow your words, 'What the hell are you doing? You won't be able to do anything if you continue like this)," Jain added.

Another LinkedIn user Sujal Kumar Poddar asked Grover to "stop whining like an obsessive cray ex".

This comes in a day after Grover took on Sameer over the company's growth. "Everyone love March financial year ending. 10% month on month growth is guaranteed by the calendar; 31/28 days!" he wrote. It was an apparent dig BharatPe after Sameer stated that the company is on track to break even and list on stock exchanges in the next 18-24 months.

As a rebuttal, Ashneer Grover pointed out that a 10 per cent "month on month growth is guaranteed by the calendar" for March because it has 31 days compared to February's 28.





