AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets engaged, shares photo with fiancé

AR Rahman's daughter, Khatija Rahman, is engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, a live sound engineer at her father's studio.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
AR Rahman's daughter, Khatija Rahman (left), got engaged on December 29. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by khatija.rahman)

AR Rahman's daughter, Khatija Rahman (left), got engaged on December 29. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by khatija.rahman)


Ace musician AR Rahman’s eldest daughter, Khatija, got engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on December 29. The ceremony took place in Chennai on her birthday in the presence of close family members and friends.

“With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer,” Khatija Rahman announced on Instagram on Sunday, along with a photo collage of the couple.

Shaik Mohamed, who is a live sound engineer at AR Rahman’s studio, also shared the photo collage on Instagram and wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Khatija Rahman, @khatija.rahman musician, producer & philanthropist.”

The bride-to-be reciprocated the affection by dropping a comment on his post. “Blessed and grateful to have got you in my life Riyasdeen. In shaa Allaah. Allahumma Barik,” she wrote.

Khatija Rahman wore a red outfit, teamed with a red face mask for the engagement.

In 2019, Rahman's daughter was trolled for wearing a hijab. In a social media post, she clarified that choosing to wear a niqab was her independent decision, and it wasn’t imposed on her, urging people to not be judgmental.

Rahman's wife's name is Saira Banu. The couple has two daughters, Khatija and Rahima, and a son, Ameen.

Last year, Khatija sang a song, “Rock A Bye Baby", in the Hindi film “Mimi", starring Kriti Sanon. The song was composed by her father. She reportedly made her singing debut at 14, singing "O Maramanishi/Puthiya Manidha" in the Tamil film “Robo” with musical legend SP Balasubramanyam. That song too was composed by her father.
Tags: #AR Rahman #Khatija Rahman
first published: Jan 3, 2022 08:27 am

