Anand Mahindra procures Thar used in Rajnikanth's movie Kaala for his museum

The producers of Rajnikanth's new movie 'Kaala Karikaalan,' gifted the Mahindra Thar used in the movie to Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman. The producers obliged to Anand Mahindra's request on Twitter asking for the model used in the movie starring the superstar.

Last year, Anand Mahindra had requested the producers on Twitter asking for the Thar used in the movie to be preserved in the company's automobile museum. Back then, the movie was still in pre-production stage, so Dhanush, the film's producer responded positively saying he will make sure that the car reaches Anand Mahindra once the movie is completed.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Kaala Karikaalan's release, Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter that the producers of the movie stayed true to their words and sent him the car he had asked for.



Remember I wanted the Thar used for the poster shot of #Kaala for our museum?Well @dhanushkraja obliged & it’s safe at #MahindraResearchValley in Chennai.I asked our folks to strike a Thalaivar pose & look what fun they had!(Bala,the guy in the lungi is now known as ‘KaalaBala’) pic.twitter.com/r3HzFv7DEJ

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2018

In the tweet, Anand Mahindra posted a video of his team from Chennai posing with the Thar. The team can be seen striking the movie's famous Kaala pose in the short video. So far, the producers of the movie have not yet reacted to the tweet, but we can soon expect a response from the team.

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has tried to acquire something unique and special for his company's auto museum.

Once, when a Kerala-based rickshaw driver had modified his vehicle to resemble Mahindra Scorpio from the rear, Anand Mahindra had bought the auto rickshaw from him.

In return, he also gave the auto driver a brand new Mahindra Supro mini-truck to continue his business. The company's automobile museum which is to be set up in Kandivali is not open to the public yet.