App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra procures Thar used in Rajnikanth's movie Kaala for his museum

Last year in May, Anand Mahindra had requested the producers on Twitter asking for the Thar used in the movie Kaala to be preserved in the company's automobile museum.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The producers of Rajnikanth's new movie 'Kaala Karikaalan,' gifted the Mahindra Thar used in the movie to Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman. The producers obliged to Anand Mahindra's request on Twitter asking for the model used in the movie starring the superstar.

Last year, Anand Mahindra had requested the producers on Twitter asking for the Thar used in the movie to be preserved in the company's automobile museum. Back then, the movie was still in pre-production stage, so Dhanush, the film's producer responded positively saying he will make sure that the car reaches Anand Mahindra once the movie is completed.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Kaala Karikaalan's release, Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter that the producers of the movie stayed true to their words and sent him the car he had asked for.

In the tweet, Anand Mahindra posted a video of his team from Chennai posing with the Thar. The team can be seen striking the movie's famous Kaala pose in the short video. So far, the producers of the movie have not yet reacted to the tweet, but we can soon expect a response from the team.

related news

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has tried to acquire something unique and special for his company's auto museum.

Once, when a Kerala-based rickshaw driver had modified his vehicle to resemble Mahindra Scorpio from the rear, Anand Mahindra had bought the auto rickshaw from him.

In return, he also gave the auto driver a brand new Mahindra Supro mini-truck to continue his business. The company's automobile museum which is to be set up in Kandivali is not open to the public yet.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 01:38 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #Kaala #Rajnikanth

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.