Amber Heard's Twitter account vanishes days after Elon Musk's takeover

Actor Amber Heard’s Twitter account was deactivated days after Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media giant leaving many guessing. Heard and Musk were reportedly dating for a year following her divorce from actor Johnny Depp in 2017.

Musk’s name was dragged into the defamation trial by Johnny Depp, who accused him of having an affair with Heard during their marriage.



Elon Musk takes over Twitter and Amber Heard ’s account is deleted two days later. She’s still on Instagram. Interesting. Then again Zuckerberg isn’t her ex-boyfriend,” a Twitter user said.

“Omg. I just realized that Elon Musk now has access to all of Amber Heard's Twitter DM's. No wonder she bailed as soon as he bought it,” another user said.



Earlier this week, Musk, the world’s richest man, declared an $8 per month fee to verify users' accounts, arguing the plan to charge users for the blue tick would solve the platform's issues with bots and trolls while creating a new revenue stream for the company.

“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is b*****it. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” the Tesla and SpaceX chief tweeted, adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

Elon Musk took sole control of the social media giant in a contentious $44 billion deal. He also fired the company’s four top executives, including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.