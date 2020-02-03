App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AAP should be renamed as Muslim League: BJP’s Kapil Mishra

Mishra, who is contesting the election for BJP from Model Town constituency, had been reprimanded by the Election Commission for posting provocative tweets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra said on February 3 that incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should rename his party as the “Muslim League”. Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor of siding with anti-national elements and doing the “politics of divide”, he slammed all those who have a disdain for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He took to Twitter on February 3 to vent his resentment for Kejriwal’s party. Likening him with Burhan Wani, the BJP leader wrote:

Speaking to the media, he also said: "The Aam Aadmi Party is doing the same politics as that of the Muslim League. They are doing of politics of divide and Muslim vote bank. They are against Yogi's speech. Only those who stand by anti-nationals, terrorists, traitors, and rioters will be afraid of Yogi ji."

Mishra, who is contesting the election for BJP from Model Town constituency, has been reprimanded by the Election Commission for posting provocative tweets. He was banned from campaigning for two days by EC for comparing the upcoming elections with an India versus Pakistan duel.

His comments came in response to AAP urging EC to ban The UP CM from addressing election rallies in Delhi. In their complaint against the UP CM, who was campaigning for the BJP ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP accused him of delivering communal speeches.

Seeking his arrest, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said: “He (Yogi Adityanath) must be arrested for his communal speeches. We have lodged a complaint with the EC.”

Adityanath reportedly said at an election rally held in Delhi on February 1 that those staging protests against the new citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh and raising “azadi” slogans supported terrorists. He drew a parallel between a Pakistani minister and Kejriwal for supporting the peaceful demonstrators.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Aam Admi Party #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi Assembly elections 2020 #Delhi BJP #Kapil Mishra

