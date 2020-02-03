AAP should be renamed as Muslim League: BJP’s Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra said on February 3 that incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should rename his party as the “Muslim League”. Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor of siding with anti-national elements and doing the “politics of divide”, he slammed all those who have a disdain for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



आम आदमी पार्टी का नया नाम मुस्लिम लीग होना चाहिये

उमर खालिद, अफजल गुरु, बुरहान वानी, आंतकवादियो को अपना बाप मानने वालों को योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से डर लग रहा हैं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 3, 2020

He took to Twitter on February 3 to vent his resentment for Kejriwal’s party. Likening him with Burhan Wani, the BJP leader wrote:

Speaking to the media, he also said: "The Aam Aadmi Party is doing the same politics as that of the Muslim League. They are doing of politics of divide and Muslim vote bank. They are against Yogi's speech. Only those who stand by anti-nationals, terrorists, traitors, and rioters will be afraid of Yogi ji."

Mishra, who is contesting the election for BJP from Model Town constituency, has been reprimanded by the Election Commission for posting provocative tweets. He was banned from campaigning for two days by EC for comparing the upcoming elections with an India versus Pakistan duel.

His comments came in response to AAP urging EC to ban The UP CM from addressing election rallies in Delhi. In their complaint against the UP CM, who was campaigning for the BJP ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP accused him of delivering communal speeches.

Seeking his arrest, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said: “He (Yogi Adityanath) must be arrested for his communal speeches. We have lodged a complaint with the EC.”