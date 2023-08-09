A rare glimpse inside Elon Musk’s $50,000 house. See pic shared by his biographer

Elon Musk's primary residence is a modest house in Texas

The world got a rare glimpse of Elon Musk’s abode when his biographer shared a picture of his $50,000 house in Texas. Walter Isaacson, who has been shadowing the Tesla billionaire for close to three years, on Sunday tweeted a picture of the house that Musk resides in.

It was widely reported that Musk sold all his five residential properties in 2020 to move to a modest two-bedroom house in Boca Chica, Texas. Musk had earlier tweeted that he rents the property from SpaceX. “My primary home is literally a $50k house in Boca Chica/Starbase that I rent from SpaceX … it's kinda awesome though,” he had written.

His biographer confirmed the fact on August 6 this year. “In 2020, Musk decided to sell his five grand houses and to have as his primary residence this spartan two-bedroom house in Boca Chica, TX, where we would meet and he would sit at this wood table and make phone calls,” Walter Isaacson wrote while sharing a picture of the house on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.



In 2020, Musk decided to sell his five grand houses and to have as his primary residence this spartan two-bedroom house in Boca Chica, TX, where we would meet and he would sit at this wood table and make phone calls. In my forthcoming bio, https://t.co/7JGHd10TEa, I explain why. pic.twitter.com/mLsAgdOdY1

— Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 6, 2023

Isaacson added that he would reveal the reason for Musk selling his houses in his upcoming book, which is slated to release on September 12.

His photo shows a part of Musk’s kitchen and what appears to be a living area. A few board games and a sword are kept on a coffee table in the room, while a rocket-shaped object is the centre of attention. A Tesla "Plaid Mode" jacket hangs on the back of a chair. Musk has been photographed wearing this jacket in the past.

The rocket motif seems to be a favourite of Musk’s – in 2022, the Daily Mail had revealed that his Boca Chica house came with a rocket-shaped playhouse for his children.